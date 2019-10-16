-

Artist Talk on Cyanotypes with Beverly Buys

Beverly Buys' Delta in Blue, a series based on rural life in the Arkansas Delta Region, is currently on display at the Center For Art & Education through October 25. Her Delta in Blue series shows her influence of the nineteenth century New Deal photographers, where her painterly cyanotype photographs capture similar subject matter. Cyanotype is one of the oldest photographic processes we know of, and has a disti...

Breastfeeding Class

Prepare for successful breastfeeding by discussing the many benefits of breastfeeding, learning how to get started, basic nursing techniques and solutions to common problems. Classes are open to all breastfeeding mothers or women interested in breastfeeding in the future. Take a support person who will learn these same basic techniques and help you.

Author Talk: Kelly and Donna Mulhollan

Bookish welcomes musicians Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of the Ozark folk duo Still on the Hill. They will talk about Kelly's book "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley." The duo will bring some of Stilley's instruments along with other artifacts. There will be music, conversation, and a lot of fun. Books are available for purchase and can be signed.

Climate Strike

Join the #ClimateStrike movement. Bring a poster to raise awareness and demand action of global warming.

Fall Bonfire

Community-wide bonfire with live music, food, & free activities for the whole family--including FREE s'mores & FREE pumpkin decorating. It's part of our annual Ozarktober festival, celebrating fall and the Ozarks.

UAFS Opera & Musical Theatre Workshop Fall Scenes Concert

The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Opera & Musical Theatre Workshop will present its Fall Scenes program, "Love Hurts!" The ensemble will present scenes from operas and musicals including La Traviata, Falstaff, and Carousel. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 3 p.m. Oct. 19. 479-788-7540.

Hike Natural Falls State Park

TrailBlazers Hiking Club will hike in Natural Falls State Park near Siloam Springs. It features a stunning 77-foot waterfall cascading through rock formations and creating a hidden, serene atmosphere at the bottom of a narrow V-shaped valley. A railed observation platform allows hikers to overlook the falls and another observation deck with seating is located at the foot of the falls offering two vantage points to en...

Autumn Fest at Dayton

Take the family out for a “fun for all ages event” and enjoy the Arkansas fall evening at it’s peak. Free games for the kids with concession also available. There will be a Halloween Costume Contest with categories and prizes for all ages. Old fashioned cake and pie walks throughout the evening along with entertainment by the Arkansas Kids. There will be an array of items on a Silent Auction as well as a couple of ra...

Rivervalley Artisan Market

Downtown's evening, outdoor artisan market has tents and tables of the wares of local artists, food and family-friendly entertainment.