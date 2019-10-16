A planned lifestyle is becoming visible at The Village at Heritage
Published Aug 29, 2019
Artist Talk on Cyanotypes with Beverly Buys
Beverly Buys' Delta in Blue, a series based on rural life in the Arkansas Delta Region, is currently on display at the Center For Art & Education through October 25. Her Delta in Blue series shows her influence of the nineteenth century New Deal photographers, where her painterly cyanotype photographs capture similar subject matter. Cyanotype is one of the oldest photographic processes we know of, and has a disti...
Breastfeeding Class
Prepare for successful breastfeeding by discussing the many benefits of breastfeeding, learning how to get started, basic nursing techniques and solutions to common problems. Classes are open to all breastfeeding mothers or women interested in breastfeeding in the future. Take a support person who will learn these same basic techniques and help you.
Author Talk: Kelly and Donna Mulhollan
Bookish welcomes musicians Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of the Ozark folk duo Still on the Hill. They will talk about Kelly's book "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley." The duo will bring some of Stilley's instruments along with other artifacts. There will be music, conversation, and a lot of fun. Books are available for purchase and can be signed.
Climate Strike
Join the #ClimateStrike movement. Bring a poster to raise awareness and demand action of global warming.
Fall Bonfire
Community-wide bonfire with live music, food, & free activities for the whole family--including FREE s'mores & FREE pumpkin decorating. It's part of our annual Ozarktober festival, celebrating fall and the Ozarks.
UAFS Opera & Musical Theatre Workshop Fall Scenes Concert
The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Opera & Musical Theatre Workshop will present its Fall Scenes program, "Love Hurts!" The ensemble will present scenes from operas and musicals including La Traviata, Falstaff, and Carousel. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 3 p.m. Oct. 19. 479-788-7540.
Hike Natural Falls State Park
TrailBlazers Hiking Club will hike in Natural Falls State Park near Siloam Springs. It features a stunning 77-foot waterfall cascading through rock formations and creating a hidden, serene atmosphere at the bottom of a narrow V-shaped valley. A railed observation platform allows hikers to overlook the falls and another observation deck with seating is located at the foot of the falls offering two vantage points to en...
Autumn Fest at Dayton
Take the family out for a “fun for all ages event” and enjoy the Arkansas fall evening at it’s peak. Free games for the kids with concession also available. There will be a Halloween Costume Contest with categories and prizes for all ages. Old fashioned cake and pie walks throughout the evening along with entertainment by the Arkansas Kids. There will be an array of items on a Silent Auction as well as a couple of ra...
Rivervalley Artisan Market
Downtown's evening, outdoor artisan market has tents and tables of the wares of local artists, food and family-friendly entertainment.
Matt Andersen
A powerhouse performer with a giant, soul-filled voice and commanding stage presence, Matt Andersen has built a formidable following the old-fashioned way: touring worldwide and letting his stunned audiences and new devotees spread the good word of his righteous tunes all over. And the world has indeed woken up and discovered him, helping him amass over 18 million views on YouTube.
Survivors' Challenge Weekend
The 28th Annual Survivors' Challenge 10K Run, 5K Run and Walk and Celebration Walk along with the 4th Annual Over the Edge Rapelling event will all be at one location this year. The 10K timed race, 5K time race and walk will begin at 8 a.m. in front of Arvest Tower, where brave pledge-collectors will descend the tall building. Both the 10K and 5K courses are certified by USATF. Register for all events online.
Diamond Dance
Come dance the night away! Make new friends in a relaxing atmosphere. No membership is required. A variety of music will be played. Cheaper than a movie and a lot more fun! Dress code is dressy casual. 479-208-1072 Facebook/step in time dance class
3rd Sunday Art Show
Every 3rd Sunday of the month, Michael's Mansion invites the public to its art gallery, filled with works from featured local artists. All works are for sale. The theme for October is 'Pumpkin Spice.' Meet the artists, browse beautiful original artworks and enjoy refreshments by Chef Mike.
Come Clay With Us
Basic Pottery Wheel Classes. Learn to center, on the wheel to make cylinders to creating cups, mugs, bowls. Handbuilding using clay slabs, pinch pots, rolling pins, and stamps to create one of a kind items just in time for the holidays and gift-giving. Creating with clay is endless and you are only limited to your imagination.....space is limited. Create and Be Artsy!
Pilot Club 80th Anniversary Party
The Pilot Club of Fort Smith will mark 80 years of service with a dinner and celebration. Fundraising by the club help many area people with brain disorders and other difficulties. RSVP by calling Janie Stamps.